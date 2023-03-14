People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.8475

PBoC injects 29bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

  • 3bn yuan of RRs mature today
  • thus net injection of 26bn yuan on the day in open market operations

