PBOC is expected to set the USD/CNY reference rate at 6.9644 – Reuters estimate

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 6.9610

PBoC injects 19bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

PBoC injects 141bn yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.15%

2bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus net 158bn yuan added on the day

People's Bank of China says of the large 14-day injection, that open market operations are aimed at ensuring year-end liquidity is stable.

