The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.1369.

The Bank has set the rate today is the strongest for the CNY since June 5.

PBOC injects 438bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%

460bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 22bn yuan drain on the day in Open Market Operations (OMOs)

In the face of growing public debt, Chinese financial regulators have been increasing liquidity at a never-before-seen rate in recent months in an attempt to contain short-term interest rate volatility. There have been six instances where China extended more than 1 trillion yuan in net liquidity in a weeklong span. Four of those weeks occurred in the months since September.