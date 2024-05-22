The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.2377

PBOC injects 2bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%

2bn mature today

thus neutral in OMOs today

Pan Gongsheng is People's Bank of China governor.

I wonder if he is waiting on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand like the rest of us? Due at 0200 GMT / 2200 US Eastern time: