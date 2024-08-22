The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 7.1300
In open market operations:
- PBOC injects bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at 1.7%
- 578bn yuan mature today
- net bn yuan drain today