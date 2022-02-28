USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC
- The previous close was 6.3170
6.3222 is the highest mid-rate for CNY against the dollar since April of 2018.
Last week the People's Bank of China injected a net 790bn yuan in total in open market operations.
Off on a similar path today it looks like:
The PBOC inject 300 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)
10bn yuan mature today
thus a net 290bn injection
