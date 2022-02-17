  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC
  • The previous close was 6.3366

Strongest mid rate setting for the onshore yuan since January 26

The PBOC inject 10 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1)

  • 20bn yuan mature today
  • thus a net drain of 10bn yuan