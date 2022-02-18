USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC
- The previous close was 6.3380
Strongest mid rate setting for the onshore yuan since January 26
The PBOC inject 10 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)
- 20bn yuan mature today
- thus a net drain of 10bn yuan