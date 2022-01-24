USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The reference rate is the strongest for the onshore yuan today since the middle of May in 2018.

The previous close was 6.3396

Friday's mid-rate was 6.3492

PBOC Injects 150 bn yuan liquidity via 14-day reverse repo, rate lowered to 2.25% (down 10bps)

100 bn yuan of 7-day RRs mature today

net injection thus 50bn yuan

Expect more added liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays that begin later this week. China is on holiday from (31 January to 6 February)