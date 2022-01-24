USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The reference rate is the strongest for the onshore yuan today since the middle of May in 2018.
The previous close was 6.3396
Friday's mid-rate was 6.3492
PBOC Injects 150 bn yuan liquidity via 14-day reverse repo, rate lowered to 2.25% (down 10bps)
- 100 bn yuan of 7-day RRs mature today
- net injection thus 50bn yuan
Expect more added liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays that begin later this week. China is on holiday from (31 January to 6 February)