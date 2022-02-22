USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC
- The previous close was 6.3352
The PBOC inject 100bn yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)
10bn yuan mature today
thus a net 902bn yuan injection
That's a hefty injection of liquidity from the People's Bank of China today. The last time we saw an injection approaching this magnitude was just prior to the lunar new holidays (back at the end of January).