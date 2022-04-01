  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC

The previous close for USD/CNY was 6.3393

The PBOC inject 10 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)

  • 100bn yuan mature today

  • thus a net 90bn yuan drain

All this week the PBOC have been injecting large sums. The new month has brought a net drain for today though. Over the week the net injection is 420bn yuan. Quarter end now though, so the big injections are over.

 eur 