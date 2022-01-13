USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

Mid rate set 80-odd points higher than the Reuters survey estimate. CNY at its weakest (ie USD/CNY its highest) since December 9.

The previous close was 6.3588

Yesterday's mid-rate was 6.3658

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

no RR mature today thus a net 10bn yuan injection