USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
Today's mid-rate is notably weaker for the CNY than the survey of expectations suggested.
PBoC injects 20bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos in open market operations
- 150bn in RRs mature today
- thus a drain of net 130bn yuan (a withdrawal of cash lisuidity is expected after the holiday)
---
Earlier: