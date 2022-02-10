  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

Yesterday's mid-rate was 6.3653

Yesterday's closing rate was 6.3624

PBoC injects 20bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos in open market operations

  • 200bn in RRs mature today

  • thus a drain of net 180bn yuan (a withdrawal of cash liquidity after the holiday)

more to come