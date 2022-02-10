USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
Yesterday's mid-rate was 6.3653
Yesterday's closing rate was 6.3624
PBoC injects 20bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos in open market operations
200bn in RRs mature today
thus a drain of net 180bn yuan (a withdrawal of cash liquidity after the holiday)
more to come