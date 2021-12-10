USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.3778

Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3498

The mid rate for today is a long way from the estimate, much weaker for the CNY than was expected. This is a strong signal from the PBOC that the yuan has weakened enough for now.

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

10bn yuan mature today

thus a net neutral in open market operations (OMO)

for the week the People's Bank of China drained 180bn yuan via OMOs