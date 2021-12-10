  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
  • The previous close was 6.3778
  • Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3498

The mid rate for today is a long way from the estimate, much weaker for the CNY than was expected. This is a strong signal from the PBOC that the yuan has weakened enough for now.

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

  • 10bn yuan mature today
  • thus a net neutral in open market operations (OMO)
  • for the week the People's Bank of China drained 180bn yuan via OMOs