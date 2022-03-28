USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC. The rate 100 points away from the Reuters survey estimate is significantly weaker for the CNY.
The previous close for USD/CNY was 6.3663
The PBOC inject 150 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)
30bn yuan mature today
thus a net 120bn yuan injection