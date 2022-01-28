USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.3690
Yesterday's mid-rate was 6.3382, today's mid-rate is a huge jump and partly reflects the surge for the USD more broadly.

PBOC Injects 200 bn yuan liquidity via 14-day reverse repo

  • 100 bn yuan RRs mature today

  • net injection thus 100bn yuan

Expect more added liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. China is on holiday from 31 January to 6 February.