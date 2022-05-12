USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 6.7236
The reference rate today is the weakest for CNY since October 16 2020
The PBOC inject 10 yuan via 7 day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.1%)
- 0bn yuan mature today
- thus a net 10bn injection