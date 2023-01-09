People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

  • 6.8265 is the strongest for the CNY since 22 August last year.
  • PBOC raising the CNY reference rate by just under 650 points from Friday's

    USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
    CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
    A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
    The previous close was 6.8235

More to come

PBoC injects 2bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

43bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus net drain of 41bn yuan on the day in open market operations

