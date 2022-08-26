People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.8470

--

The PBOC injects 2 yuan via 7-day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.0%) 2bn yuan mature today thus a net neutral in OMOs today

