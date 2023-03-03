People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 6.9193

PBoC injects 18bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

470bn yuan of RRs mature today
thus a net drain of 452bn yuan on the day in open market operations

For the week the People's Bank of China has net drained 475bn yuan in open market operations

