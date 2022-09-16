People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

  • 6.9305 is the weakest onshore yuan setting since August 18 of 2020
  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.9971

The PBOC injects 2 yuan via 7-day reverse repos (rate remains at 2.0%)

  • 2bn yuan mature today
  • thus a net neutral in OMOs today

The offshore yuan weakened beyond 7 to the USD.

  • The USD is so strong, has been for months.
  • Add in China capital flight flows (not a cascade yet but its building) as headwinds for the CNH against the USD.
usdcnh 16 September 2022

