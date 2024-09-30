The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.0111

The rate at 7.0074 i the strongest, for CNY, since May 18 2023.

In open market operations (OMOs):

PBOC injects 212bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at 1.5% (this was lowered on Friday)

Weekend news from China - lower rates and easing housing restrictions:

This is the last reference rate for the week, China is on holiday after today and back on Tuesday 8 October.