Also, as you'll note below, the 14-day reverse repo rate has been cut to 1.65%, from 1.85%.
The cuts were promised earlier this week. I'm wary of a 'sell the fact' response today,
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 7.0110
In open market operations (OMOs):
- PBOC injects 333bn via 14-day RR, sets rate at 1.65%, lowered from 1.85%
- 572 bn yuan reverse repo expire today
- net 239bn liquidity drained from the market in OMOs today