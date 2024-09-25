Earlier, a People's Bank of China rate cut:

***

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.0318

In open market operations (OMOs):

  • PBOC injects 196.5bn via 14-day RR, rate at 1.85%
  • 568 bn yuan reverse repo loans expire today
  • net 372 bn liquidity drained from market in OMOs (note the MLF above)
