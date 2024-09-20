The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.0640

Let's wait to see if the PBoC does anything with the repo rate. There was no change to the LPRs:

In open market operations (OMOs):

PBOC injects 572bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at 1.7%, an unchanged rate

more to come