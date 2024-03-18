The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

Previous close was 7.1965

PBOC injects 10bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%

10bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus neutral on the day in OMOs

Offshore yuan, USD/CNH, update, persistently higher than the People's Bank of China onshore yuan reference rate fixings: