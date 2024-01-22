The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.1932

**

No change to LPRs

**

PBOC injects 122bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%

89bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 33bn yuan injection on the day in OMOs

--

ps. Lunar New Year holidays in China are:

February 10 to February 17 (eight days in total)

employers are encouraged to arrange paid leave for employees on New Year’s Eve, February 9

The People's Bank of China will provide added liquidity ahead of February 9 via multiple tools including OMOs to meet increased demand for cash leading into and right over the Lunar New Year holiday period.