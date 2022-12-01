Earlier:

PBOC is expected to set the USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1231 – Reuters estimate

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
The previous close was 7.0929

PBoC injects 10bn yuan of 7-day reverse repos at an unchanged rate of 2.0%

8bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus a net 2bn yuan injection on the day

