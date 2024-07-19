The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.2620

In open market operations:

PBOC injects 59bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%

2bn mature today

thus net 57injection via OMOs today

.

The People's Bank of China injected net 1.17tln yuan this week via OMOs, the biggest weekly cash injection since January.