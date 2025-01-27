As a reminder, China is heading into a long holiday from Tuesday:
- China's Lunar New Year, marking the start of the Year of the Snake, falls on Wednesday, January 29.
- The official public holiday spans 8 days, from January 28 (New Year's Eve) to February 4.
- Many businesses and government offices close, allowing people to travel home for family reunions.
- Celebrations traditionally continue for 16 days, culminating with the Lantern Festival on February 12.
- With this long holiday comes a large demand for cash. The People's Bank of China is in preparation mode, injecting funds last week for today for 14 days rather than the usual 7 days.