The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

Previous reference rate was 7.1860

PBOC pushing back a little against yuan weakness. Stiull, weakest mid-rate for CNY in a week.

PBOC injects 134bn yuan via 7-day RR, sets rate at 1.5%

  • 17bn yuan mature today
  • net injection is 116bn yuan (small rounding accounts for the difference from 117 here)
Pan Gongsheng is People's Bank of China governor