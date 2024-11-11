The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

Previous reference rate was 7.1860

PBOC pushing back a little against yuan weakness. Stiull, weakest mid-rate for CNY in a week.

PBOC injects 134bn yuan via 7-day RR, sets rate at 1.5%

17bn yuan mature today

net injection is 116bn yuan (small rounding accounts for the difference from 117 here)

Pan Gongsheng is People's Bank of China governor