The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

  • USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 7.273

PBOC injects 753bn yuan via 7-day RR, sets rate at 1.5%

  • 47bn yuan mature today, as do 1.45tln in 1 year MLF

Meanwhile, China's long-term yields hit record lows on expectations of further People's Bank of China easing ahead.

  • 30-year treasury yield hit a record low of 1.99%
  • 10-year government bond yield fell to 1.75%
  • A People's Bank of China official said on Saturday that China has room to further cut the reserve requirement ratio
PBOC cut