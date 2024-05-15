The MLF rate setting sets the scene for the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting coming up on the 20th.
The unchanged rate, at 2.5%, for the MLF strongly suggests the one- and five-year LPRs will remain at the same rates also:
- 3.45% and 3.95% respectively
This is usually (not always) a reliable guide that LPR rates will remain unchanged. That didn't happen in February. The MLF was unchanged in February but we got a big cut to the 5-year LPR.
- PBOC Rate CUT ___ (LPR): 1-year 3.45% (prior 3.45%) 5-year 3.95% (prior 4.20%)
- The 1 year rate was last changed in August 2023: PBOC Loan Prime Rates (LPR) CUT: 1-year 3.45% (prior 3.55%) & 5-year 4.2% (prior 4.20%)