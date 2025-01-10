China's SCIO will hold a press conference on Tuesday, January 14 to discuss the country's high-quality economic development.
- event will feature PBOC's Xuan Changneng (Defuty Governor) and SAFE's Li Bin (Deputy chief)
- will address financial support for economic development
Scheduled for 1500 China time:
- 0700 GMT
- 0200 US Eastern time
That alphabet soup:
- SCIO = State Council Information Office
- PBOC = People's Bank of China
- SAFE = State Administration of Foreign Exchange
These things are usually disappointments, with incremental policy measures announced. the days of 'flood like' stimulus from China are well and truly over. Avoid disappointment, go in with low, low expectations.