China's SCIO will hold a press conference on Tuesday, January 14 to discuss the country's high-quality economic development.

event will feature PBOC's Xuan Changneng (Defuty Governor) and SAFE's Li Bin (Deputy chief)

will address financial support for economic development

Scheduled for 1500 China time:

0700 GMT

0200 US Eastern time

That alphabet soup:

SCIO = State Council Information Office

PBOC = People's Bank of China

SAFE = State Administration of Foreign Exchange

These things are usually disappointments, with incremental policy measures announced. the days of 'flood like' stimulus from China are well and truly over. Avoid disappointment, go in with low, low expectations.