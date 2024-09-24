People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng:

  • must coordinate monetary and fiscal policies
  • must support steady recovery of prices in the economy
  • by year end we might cut RRR rate further
  • after RRR cut financial weighted ratio for large banks will be reduced to 8%
  • MLF will be lowered by 0.3%
  • LPR will be lowered by 0.2 to 0.25%

Earlier:

Chinese stock markets have run higher on the promises of cuts to come.

China's securities regulator CSRC says it will issue guidance for medium and long-term funds to enter the A-share market and to support mergers and acquisitions.

