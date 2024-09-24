People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng:

must coordinate monetary and fiscal policies

must support steady recovery of prices in the economy

by year end we might cut RRR rate further

after RRR cut financial weighted ratio for large banks will be reduced to 8%

MLF will be lowered by 0.3%

LPR will be lowered by 0.2 to 0.25%

Earlier:

Chinese stock markets have run higher on the promises of cuts to come.

China's securities regulator CSRC says it will issue guidance for medium and long-term funds to enter the A-share market and to support mergers and acquisitions.