PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng statement:

monetary policy adjustments should be intensified

average deposit reserve ratio for Chinese banks is around 6.6%

compared to central banks in other major economies, this level still leaves room for adjustment

The PBOC won't ber trimming rates too much, too soon as a falling yuan is still a concern for them.

Earlier:

A rapidly falling yuan increases the risk of capital flight out of the country.

Pan Gongsheng, People's Bank of China governor