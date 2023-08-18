Earlier this week we had rate cuts from the People's Bank of China:

Coming up on Monday August 21 we get the Loan Prime Rate setting from the People's Bank of China, this'll happen around 0115 GMT, which is 9.15 pm Eastern Time Sunday US time.

The MLF rate is a benchmark interest rate that banks in China can use to borrow funds from the People's Bank of China for a period of 6 months to 1 year, medium-term liquidity to commercial banks. Changes to the rate are strongly indicative of change to the monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting on the 20th of each month. Given the 20th is a Sunday the LPRs will be set the following day as I've noted above.

Current LPR rates:

3.65% for the one year

4.30% for the five year

I expect at least a 10bp cut to each.

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):