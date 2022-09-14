The PBOC is expected to roll over 600 billion yuan in Medium Term Lending Facility (MLF) loans on Thursday, 15 September 2022.

Reuters polling shows 27 respondents forecast the interest rate would stay unchanged at 2.75%

17 expect the PBOC to partially renew the maturing loans

10 projected a full rollover

One participant in the survey predicted a marginal interest rate reduction

---

The widely watched monthly setting of Loan Prime Rates (1 and 5 year LPS) will follow on Tuesday next week, the 20th.