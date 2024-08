The People's Bank of China left its Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged, as was expected.

1-year LPR at 3.35%

5-year LPR at 3.85%

Both were lowered by 10bp in July. Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

The reference rate setting is due next, and could be interesting:

People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng