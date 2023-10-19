Coming up on Friday, 20 October we get the Loan Prime Rate setting from the People's Bank of China.

Earlier this week we had the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate remain unchanged:

The MLF rate is a benchmark interest rate that banks in China can use to borrow funds from the People's Bank of China for a period of 6 months to 1 year, medium-term liquidity to commercial banks. Changes to the rate are strongly indicative of change to the monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting on the 20th of each month, today.

Current LPR rates:

3.45% for the one year

4.20% for the five year

I expect no change in either.

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):