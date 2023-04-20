As I posted earlier:

0115 GMT, 2115 US Eastern time (Wednesday evening) will bring the People's Bank of China's Loan Prime Rate setting.

Earlier this week the MLF rate was left unchanged which is usually a good indication that the LPRs will be left untouched. A small cut to the 1-year rate wouldn't be too much of a surprise though. While the data has been improving there is scope for a boost via monetary policy.

Current LPRs:

3.65% for the one year most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR

4.30% for the five year most home mortgage rates are based on the five-year



---

