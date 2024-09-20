The People's Bank of China is expected to cut its main policy reverse repo rate, along with its Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) today. The rate cut from the Federal Reserve this week is expected ease the way for cuts from the PBOC.

The PBOC has shifted to the 7 day repo rate as being the main signal of policy.

Polling (Reuters) shows 27 of 39 expect one- and five-year LPRs to be reduced today

2 expect only a cut to the five year

10 expect no change

Currently:

one-year loan prime rate is 3.35%

five-year rate is 3.85%

reverse repo rate is 1.7%

---

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):