There is a press conference underway re support for the economy:

PBOC Gov has announced the Bank will cut RRR and mortgage rates:

Also announcing now that the 7-day RR will be cut to 1.5%, from its current 1.7%.

also, down payments for second homes will be cut to 15% from 25%

will create new tools to support stable development of stock market'

Pan Gongsheng, People's Bank of China governor