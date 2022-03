Philadelphia Fed president Harker

Philadelphia Fed president Harker is speaking and says:

interest rate hikes to be deliberate, methodical

there are some signs of supply chain troubles are finally easing

sees potential for significant uptick in service sectors of a large Democratic that had toughest pandemic rules

sees GDP growth declined to 2% – 2.5%

In 2022 sees inflation at 4%

Harker does not explicitly say whether he would increase by 25 basis points or 50 basis points at the next meeting