Philadelphia Fed Pres. Harker speaking on WHYY Radio says:
- The job of controlling inflation is not done.
- Things are looking better for the inflation outlook.
- Hearing things are starting to soften faster than data suggests
- We don't need to raise rates anymore.
- Soft landing process will likely be bumpy.
- Expect unemployment to take up not by a lot.
- A lot of things could thwart a soft landing
- US economy is incredibly resilient
- Reasons for some people's bad economic vibes are real
- High-priced level over many parts of the economy weighing on many
- Firms are having better luck finding new work
- Fed won't cut rates right away
- Infrastructure investment is very important
The Fed officials who recently spoke are not all that on board with a March cut.