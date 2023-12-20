Fed's Harker

Philadelphia Fed Pres. Harker speaking on WHYY Radio says:

The job of controlling inflation is not done.

Things are looking better for the inflation outlook.

Hearing things are starting to soften faster than data suggests

We don't need to raise rates anymore.

Soft landing process will likely be bumpy.

Expect unemployment to take up not by a lot.

A lot of things could thwart a soft landing

US economy is incredibly resilient

Reasons for some people's bad economic vibes are real

High-priced level over many parts of the economy weighing on many

Firms are having better luck finding new work

Fed won't cut rates right away

Infrastructure investment is very important

The Fed officials who recently spoke are not all that on board with a March cut.