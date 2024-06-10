PIMCO says the next moves from the ECB will be decided by data flow over the coming months. In brief:

  • we envision the ECB to keep cutting rates at staff projection meetings
  • market pricing seems reasonable and broadly in line with our long-held baseline of three cuts for this year
  • we expect additional cuts in September and December

PIMCO acknowledge that risks are skewed towards fewer cuts, mainly on the back of

  • sticky services inflation,
  • a resilient labour market,
  • loose financial conditions
  • and ECB risk management considerations.

--

Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is a US firm that manages circa US$2 trillion in assets

ecb dates 2024

