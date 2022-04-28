A PIMCO piece on the Bank of Canada. The Bank has hastened its hiking cycle due to:

above-target inflation,

higher commodity prices,

and concerns about financial stability

And adds that at the mid-April meeting:

Bank of Canada signalled more hikes to come, and announced plans to reduce its balance sheet

PIMCO says that:

Buoyed by strong commodity prices, above-trend growth and inflation, a closed output gap, and an expected lag before higher rates affect consumers, BOC officials likely believe the economy can weather a faster hiking cycle.

The Canadian economy should also benefit from further reopening tailwinds this year.

The inflation surge in March suggests a hike of 50 bps may come at the BOC’s next meeting on 1 June. However, relative to some other DM central banks, such as the Federal Reserve, the BOC likely faces higher interest rate sensitivity and more modest underlying inflationary pressures – meaning the BOC may ultimately deliver less tightening.

Info via this piece here, more detail at that link if oyu wish.

USD/CAD update: