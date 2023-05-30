Add this to the recession calls for the US economy.

Via PIMCO head of agency mortgage portfolio management Hyman:

a recession is looking likely for the US

“That’s now our base case"

"If you look back at historical hiking cycles that’s typically how they end, they cause a recession,”

“ .... this time we think there’s potential for it to go a bit deeper”

" .... our base case is for a modest recession, the possibility of a deeper recession is still there.”

