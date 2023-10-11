PIMCO said it was bullish on the performance of long-term bonds:

continue to favour long-term bonds over the next year, as they provide high yields not seen for over a decade while offering a cushion against economic uncertainty

and expectations inflation has peaked

More:

U.S. economic growth is expected to slow the remainder of 2023 and next year, "hovering between stagnation and mild recession,"

said much of this year's resilience was due to fiscal support, with deficits widening and U.S. households still benefiting from pandemic-related stimulus measures

but it sees that support waning next year at the same time as inflation keeps eroding households' excess savings

"As fiscal support fades, the drag from tighter monetary policy will intensify,"

Adds also:

Core U.S. inflation is likely to be in the 2.5%-3% area by the end of next year

---

Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is an investment management firm.

US 10 year yield daily chart.

I posted this last week, since then events have conspired to title the answer tentatively to 'yes':